Washington signed Wright to the practice squad Monday and have elevated him to start in place of Matt Gay (back) versus the Chiefs.

Wright, who made a start for the Titans in Week 6 but was then cut from Tennessee's practice squad on Oct. 17, will now hold down the fort at kicker for the Commanders for at least one game. He was perfect in limited action for the Titans, converting his only field-goal try and his lone extra-point attempt. If Gay's injury keeps him sidelined more than one contest, Wright could get another chance to start Week 9 versus Seattle.