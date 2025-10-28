Wright did not attempt a field goal and made his only extra-point try in Monday night's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Wright was elevated from the practice squad to start in place of Matt Gay (back) in Week 8, but he ultimately wasn't overly busy in the defeat. The kicker has now made two spot starts with the Titans and Commanders this season, making his only field-goal attempt while going 2-for-2 on PATs. If Gay is unavailable for Washington's Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks, Wright would likely be elevated again.