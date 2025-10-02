Sainristil (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Sainristil has missed the first two practices of the week due to a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Commanders' Week 4 loss to the Falcons. The 2024 second-rounder has travelled with the team to Los Angeles despite missing practice, so it appears he has a chance to play Sunday against the Chargers depending on his participation in Friday's session. Noah Igbinoghene and Antonio Hamilton would be candidates to see more snaps on defense at the slot corner position if Sainristil is unable to play.