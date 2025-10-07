Sainristil finished Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers with nine tackles (seven solo) and two defensed passes, including an interception.

Sainristil logged seven of his stops on defense and two on special teams. He also came up with a huge pickoff midway through the fourth quarter, grabbing a Justin Herbert pass at Washington's one-yard line to preserve the Commanders' 10-point lead. It was the second straight game with an interception for Sainristil, whose two pickoffs through two games have already matched the amount he tallied across 17 regular-season contests last year.