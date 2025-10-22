Commanders' Mike Sainristil: Breaks up two passes Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sainristil posted three tackles (two solo) and two defensed passes in Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Cowboys.
Sainristil continues to be busy in coverage -- over the past four weeks, he's tallied six defensed passes, including two interceptions. The second-year cornerback tied for 10th in the NFL with 14 defensed passes as a rookie last season.
