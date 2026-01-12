Sainristil had 85 tackles (51 solo) and four interceptions among his 12 passes defensed in 2025. He also returned one punt for no gain.

Sainristil has played in all 17 regular-season games and notched at least 12 passes defensed in each of his first two NFL campaigns. The 2024 second-round draft pick is likely to maintain a starting cornerback role for the Commanders in his third NFL campaign after doubling his rookie-season total with four interceptions in 2025.