Commanders' Treylon Burks: Getting signed to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington signed Burks to its active roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Commanders are dealing with injuries to multiple notable contributors at wide receiver, so it's not a huge surprise to see them bring up reinforcements at the position. Burks logged 32 offensive snaps in his first game with Washington in Week 9, bringing in his only target for 14 yards.
More News
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: Lands back on practice squad•
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: One catch in Commanders debut•
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: Elevated to active roster•
-
Treylon Burks: Officially joins Commanders' PS•
-
Treylon Burks: Set to join Washington's PS•
-
Treylon Burks: Visiting with Denver, Washington•