Washington signed Burks to its active roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Commanders are dealing with injuries to multiple notable contributors at wide receiver, so it's not a huge surprise to see them bring up reinforcements at the position. Burks logged 32 offensive snaps in his first game with Washington in Week 9, bringing in his only target for 14 yards.

