Burks (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game in San Francisco.

Burks practiced a limited capacity during the entirety of Week 6 prep due to a shoulder issue, but it won't stop him from being available Monday. Fellow WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable, and if he's inhibited or sidelined this week, Burks will stand to benefit in the Commanders' passing game. In four contests this season, Burks has notched five catches (on 11 targets) for 86 yards and two touchdowns.