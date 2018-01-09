Shaw agreed Tuesday to become the new tight ends coach at Furman University, effectively ending his playing career, Josh Kendall of The Columbia State reports.

After going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2014, Shaw had stints with the Browns and Bears, with his lone appearance coming that same year for Cleveland in a Week 17 start. After being waived by the Bears following training camp in September, Shaw didn't end up latching on elsewhere and will now make the transition to the coaching ranks.