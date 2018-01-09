Connor Shaw: Ends playing career
Shaw agreed Tuesday to become the new tight ends coach at Furman University, effectively ending his playing career, Josh Kendall of The Columbia State reports.
After going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2014, Shaw had stints with the Browns and Bears, with his lone appearance coming that same year for Cleveland in a Week 17 start. After being waived by the Bears following training camp in September, Shaw didn't end up latching on elsewhere and will now make the transition to the coaching ranks.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...