The Vikings reverted Kiner to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kiner was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, but he ended up being inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore. His elevation was insurance in case Aaron Jones (shoulder/toe) was unable to play, but Jones ended up starting and logging a larger offensive snap count than usual. With that in mind, it doesn't seem likely Kiner will get elevated again for Week 11 against Chicago unless another injury hits the Vikings' backfield before then.