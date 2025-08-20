Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday that Schoonmaker is in the concussion protocol, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Schoonmaker departed Tuesday's practice early and is now in the concussion protocol, meaning he'll need to gain full clearance before suiting up for a game. That effectively rules the No. 2 tight end out for Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons, though he'll have just over two weeks to return to full health before Week 1 against the Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4. Likely No. 3 tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) hasn't practiced since late July, so for the time being John Stephens and Princeton Fant figure to benefit from increased reps behind Jake Ferguson as they each compete for to make Dallas' initial 53-man roster.