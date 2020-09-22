site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Craig Reynolds: Released from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reynolds was released from the Jaguars' practice squad on Monday.
Reynolds only spent a week down in Jacksonville as he now finds himself without a team to call home. The journeyman back has also spent time with Washington and Atlanta previously.
