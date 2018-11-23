D.K. Metcalf: 2019 NFL Draft bound
Metcalf will forgo his redshirt junior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The uber-talented Metcalf has been sidelined since October with a neck injury, but he is set to be medically cleared for football activities by Jan. 22, which will allow him to be a full participant in the pre-draft process. Though his on-field production does not match that of teammate A.J. Brown, Metcalf is believed by many to be the more NFL-ready player based on his frame and athleticism. He took home All-SEC Freshman honors in 2017 when he caught 39 passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. Metcalf's injury history will be heavily scrutinized in the predraft process, but he has a chance to be one of the top receivers off the board in a class that is lacking in terms of true No.1 receiver types.
