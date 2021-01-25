Odeyingbo recently suffered a torn Achilles, Dane Brugler of the Athletic reports.
Odeyingbo recorded 32 total tackles and 5.5 sacks across eight games with Vanderbilt in 2020, but in December he opted out for the rest of the season in order to preserve his health for the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the impressive defensive end now appears to have suffered an ill-timed and severe injury, one which will almost certainly require him to undergo surgery and complete a lengthy rehab period. Some analysts, including Brugler, projected Odeyingbo to be selected Day 2 of the draft.