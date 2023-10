Ingold (foot) has drawn a questionable designation ahead of the Dolphins' Week 7 game in Philadelphia, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Ingold logged back-to-back limited practice sessions to close the week after sitting out Wednesday. He looks to be a true game-time decision, so his status is unlikely to be determined until closer to kickoff. He is the only fullback on Miami's roster, which means some of the offensive playbook could be limited if he does not get the green light.