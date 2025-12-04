Ingold (neck) was a full participant in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.

Ingold was limited in practice Wednesday, but upgraded to full participation Thursday and was cleared of injury designation for Week 14. The 29-year-old has appeared on special teams this season, but a majority of his snaps have come on offense, averaging about 20.3 offensive snaps per game. The seventh-year pro has rushed two times for nine yards and caught five passes (seven targets) for 36 yards through 13 games.