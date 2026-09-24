Douglas (ankle) wasn't present at the open portion of Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Douglas thus appears set to miss a second session in a row to begin Week 3 prep due to the ankle injury that knocked him out of the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco. Meanwhile, Chris Bell (knee) appeared to mix into some drills, so the statuses of two of the Dolphins' rookie wide receivers may be trending in different directions ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.