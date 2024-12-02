Goode (kneecap) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Goode has yet to play this season due to a ruptured patella suffered last season. He'll now have his 21-day window opened, which will allow him to practice with the team before needing to be placed on the 53-man roster.
