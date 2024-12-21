Goode (knee) was activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday.
Goode's return to the active roster paves the way for the linebacker to make his season debut Sunday against the 49ers. He has been recovering all season from a ruptured patella suffered during the 2023 campaign.
