Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Complete dud Week 2

Parker did not catch any of his seven targets during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Parker couldn't make anything happen with either Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen, both of whom saw action under center during Sunday's blowout. The 2015 first-round pick figures to continue seeing notable target volume going forward -- Parker has been targeted seven times in each of Miami's first two games -- but he'll be difficult to count on for weekly fantasy production, which has been the story of his career to this point. Parker is headed for a tough Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys' stout defense.