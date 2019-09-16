Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Complete dud Week 2
Parker did not catch any of his seven targets during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.
Parker couldn't make anything happen with either Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen, both of whom saw action under center during Sunday's blowout. The 2015 first-round pick figures to continue seeing notable target volume going forward -- Parker has been targeted seven times in each of Miami's first two games -- but he'll be difficult to count on for weekly fantasy production, which has been the story of his career to this point. Parker is headed for a tough Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys' stout defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...