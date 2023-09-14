Achane was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Achane was a full go in practice after sitting out the team's Week 1 win against the Chargers as a healthy scratch. With Raheem Mostert missing practice with a knee injury, the rookie third-round pick could be in line to make his NFL debut Sunday if Mostert is not at full health.
More News
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Inactive Sunday, as expected•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Set for Week 1 inactive list•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Starts as full participant•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Returning to practice•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Should return to practice soon•