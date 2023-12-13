Achane was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report due to a toe injury.

Achane appeared on the Dolphins' Week 14 injury report due to a rib issue, though he was listed as a full practice participant Thursday through Saturday before he played 31 snaps and finished with 71 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches (seven carries, five receptions) in a 28-27 loss to Tennessee on Monday. The rookie running back is tending to a new injury in Week 15, and unlike last week, he'll end up missing some practice reps as a result. If Achane is able to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday, it would assuage some of the concern about his health heading into Sunday's game against the Jets.