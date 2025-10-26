Wright carried the ball nine times for 28 yards during Miami's 34-10 win over Atlanta. He also secured his only target for a gain of zero yards.

Wright got an opportunity to help close out the Dolphins' upset Week 8 win once the game was well out of hand, but he remained convincingly behind both De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon. The second-year pro will work to continue demonstrating some amount of consistency in the No. 3 role as Miami prepares for a matchup against Baltimore at home on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.