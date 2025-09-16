Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Logs limited practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (knee) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wright continued to operate in a limited fashion at Tuesday's first official practice of the week. Head coach Mike McDaniel stated Tuesday that the running back was "real close" last week, and that he's optimistic about Wright's chances for Week 3, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Additionally, McDaniel said that the team will "see how the rest of the week goes," and that the running back is "putting his best foot forward." Wright's status on Wednesday's injury report of the week will provide more clarity regarding his status for Thursday Night Football in Buffalo.
