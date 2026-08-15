Dolphins' Malik Willis: Sharp during successful opening drive

Willis completed four of five passes for 43 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added two carries for nine yards in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.

The Dolphins' top quarterback shined with his efficiency and grasp of the offense in his team debut, playing a key role in Miami's 14-play, 93-yard opening drive. Willis got off to a quick start with four- and eight-yard completions to Malik Washington, and the highlight of his time in the game was a subsequent third-down 28-yard connection with Caleb Douglas that took the ball into Commanders territory. Willis has been garnering positive reviews from his work both on and off the field during training camp, and the fact he was able to carry his momentum into his first taste of game action this summer was highly encouraging.