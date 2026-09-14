Willis completed 15 of 27 passes for 200 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding six carries for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Miami.

Willis regular-season Dolphins debut did have its share of positives, including a pair of 30-yard completions to his top two receivers Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington, as well as a 25-yard strike to Chris Bell. However, Willis' third-quarter interception on a deep pass intended for Douglas led to a Raiders field goal, and with Miami down by 14 throughout the fourth quarter, the fifth-year signal-caller led the Dolphins to just 49 net yards over the final five drives. Willis seemingly faces a season-long uphill battle given his inexperienced pass-catching corps, but his mobility -- which enabled his 14-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter -- and arm strength will keep him in consideration as a deep-league option and occasional DFS dart throw. Willis and the Dolphins draw an unenviable Week 2 assignment, however, as they'll travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers next Sunday.