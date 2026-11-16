Coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that it has yet to be determined whether Willis (abdomen) will need surgery to address his groin/core injury.David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, on that subject Hafley noted Monady, "we will see how he feels. If he needs surgery, he will have surgery," while adding that if the QB does undergo a procedure, it wouldn't "necessarily" be season-ending. In any case, the earliest Willis can come off IR is Week 14, with Kyle McCord and Brady Cook currently available to handle Miami's signal-caller duties.