Though Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday that he doesn't have a timetable for the potential return of Willis (abdomen), he does expect the QB back at some point this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

What is known is that the earliest Willis is eligible to be activated from IR is ahead of Miami's Week 14 game against the Bears. Of course, with the team's record at this stage standing at 1-7, there's no compelling reason to rush Willis back. In his absence, Kyle McCord is next in line for QB1 duties, with Brady Cook a candidate to be summoned from the practice squad leading up to this weekend's game against the Colts.