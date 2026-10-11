Willis completed 15 of 27 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and added eight carries for 74 yards and another score in the Dolphins' 31-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one and recovering the other.

Willis had a particularly difficult first half through the air, and although he was able to bring up his numbers somewhat in the second half, he still finished with his second-fewest passing yards of the season. Willis connected with Kevin Coleman for a three-yard touchdown just past the midway point of the fourth quarter, but the veteran signal-caller made more of an impact on the ground with a season-high rushing yardage total and his second touchdown of the campaign on the ground. Willis is helping keep the Dolphins competitive on most weeks, so he figures to remain under center for a Week 7 divisional road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.