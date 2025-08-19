Smith is not practicing Tuesday due to a groin injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smith is present at Tuesday's practice in street clothes, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia, but he and fellow star wideout A.J. Brown (hamstring) are not practicing. While neither Smith nor Brown appear to be dealing with any sort of issue that could threaten their Week 1 availability, the WR tandem figures to be held out of Friday's preseason finale against the Jets if at anything less than 100 percent health. Of course, it also remains to be seen whether Philadelphia's starters will be given the green light to suit up versus New York.