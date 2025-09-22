Smith recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.

The Eagles were forced into a more aggressive offensive game plan after they fell behind by three scores early in the fourth quarter. Smith and A.J. Brown both benefited, with the former chipping in as a reliable target closer to the line of scrimmage. Smith also provided the game-winning touchdown on a four-yard out with just under two minutes remaining in the game. Smith's production will remain volatile, but he should have strong performances when the Eagles are forced to take to the air more often.