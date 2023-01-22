Smith secured six of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night.

Smith led the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night while also securing a nine-yard touchdown grab to put Philadelphia up by two scores late in the first quarter. The speedster has at least Saturday's reception and yardage totals in four straight games overall, a favorable streak he'll aim to extend at the expense of either the Cowboys or 49ers in a conference championship clash a week from Sunday.