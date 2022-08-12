Smith (groin) isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Jets, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Smith picked up a groin injury late last week and hasn't practiced in the interim. On Wednesday, coach Nick Sirianni termed Smith day-to-day, but the wide receiver hasn't made enough progress to be cleared for game action. With Smith on the sidelines, the Eagles' top options at wide receiver are A.J. Brown and Quez Watkins, with the likes of Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also on hand.