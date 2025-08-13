Eagles' Terrace Marshall: Logs another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (knee) participated in practice Wednesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Marshall was sidelined for a couple of weeks before returning to practice in a limited fashion Saturday. The 25-year-old did not play in Philadelphia's preseason opener and should be able to suit up this Saturday as he tries to fight for a job in a wide receiver room that has some openings aside from the duo of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. He joined the Eagles on a one-year, $1.195 million contract in April after appearing in seven games for Carolina last season.
