Marshall (knee) participated in practice Wednesday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Marshall was sidelined for a couple of weeks before returning to practice in a limited fashion Saturday. The 25-year-old did not play in Philadelphia's preseason opener and should be able to suit up this Saturday as he tries to fight for a job in a wide receiver room that has some openings aside from the duo of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. He joined the Eagles on a one-year, $1.195 million contract in April after appearing in seven games for Carolina last season.