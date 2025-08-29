default-cbs-image
The Eagles cut Marshall from the practice squad Friday.

Marshall was slated to stick around in Philadelphia after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 2021 second-round pick has been removed from the team's practice squad to make room for running back Audric Estime. Marshall will explore his next options and look to catch on with a team's practice squad as a depth wide receiver.

