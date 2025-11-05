Terrace Marshall: Getting cut from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Philadelphia released Marshall from its practice squad Tuesday.
Marshall signed with the Eagles' practice squad prior to Week 1, but now he's on his way out after Week 9. He'll become a free agent, and he'll probably have to look for his next opportunity to make an impression elsewhere.
