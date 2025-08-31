Terrace Marshall: Back with Philly on practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles have signed Marshall to their practice squad, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Marshall didn't make Philadelphia's 53-man roster but was initially signed to the practice squad. The LSU product was then cut Friday, but he's now back on the practice squad after offensive lineman Kenyon Green was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.
More News
-
Terrace Marshall: Let go from practice squad•
-
Terrace Marshall: Cut by Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' Terrace Marshall: Top receiver in preseason finale•
-
Eagles' Terrace Marshall: Logs another practice•
-
Eagles' Terrace Marshall: Limited in return to practice•
-
Eagles' Terrace Marshall: Remains idle with knee injury•