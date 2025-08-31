default-cbs-image
The Eagles have signed Marshall to their practice squad, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marshall didn't make Philadelphia's 53-man roster but was initially signed to the practice squad. The LSU product was then cut Friday, but he's now back on the practice squad after offensive lineman Kenyon Green was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

