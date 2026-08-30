Marshall was released by the Dolphins on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Marshall, the No. 59 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has spent most of his career in Carolina, but most recently saw action in Las Vegas during the 2024-25 campaign. In 43 regular-season games with the Panthers and Raiders, the 26-year-old had 67 catches (116 targets) for 808 yards and one touchdown. Marshall will presumably draw interest from a few NFL teams, though he likely won't see consistent action even if he lands with a new club.