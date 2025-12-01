Terrace Marshall: Back with Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles signed Marshall to their practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The 2021 second-round pick from LSU was dropped from the Eagles' practice squad in early November, but it now appears the team has had a change of heart. Marshall's last in-game action came with the Raiders in 2024, when he caught three of six targets for 41 yards across seven contests.
More News
-
Terrace Marshall: Getting cut from practice squad•
-
Terrace Marshall: Back with Philly on practice squad•
-
Terrace Marshall: Let go from practice squad•
-
Terrace Marshall: Cut by Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' Terrace Marshall: Top receiver in preseason finale•
-
Eagles' Terrace Marshall: Logs another practice•