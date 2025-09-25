Shipley (oblique) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Shipley hurt his oblique in Week 1 against Dallas and hasn't been able to play since. He finished last week with a pair of limited practices and has now been cleared to practice in full, which bodes well for his likelihood of returning to gameday action Sunday in Tampa Bay. If he's able to do so, Shipley will likely slide back into the No. 2 RB role behind workhorse Saquon Barkley.