Shipley is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Jaguars in London due to a foot injury.

Shipley was dinged up after a carry in the second quarter and visited the medical tent on the Eagles sideline before going to the locker room. He was getting most of the backfield reps in place of an absent Saquon Barkley (hamstring) before his departure, and if Shipley is unable to re-enter Sunday's contest, the Eagles backfield likely will be paced by Dameon Pierce. Carson Steele is also on hand for reps.