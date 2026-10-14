Shipley (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

It's not much of a surprise to see a DNP next to Shipley's name on the Eagles' first injury report of Week 6 prep, given that the third-year running back was diagnosed with a partial tear of his plantar fascia following the team's 19-17 Week 5 loss to the Jaguars in London. Shipley is facing a multi-week absence, and with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) also idle for Wednesday's session, the Eagles may have to turn to Dameon Pierce to lead the backfield against the Panthers on Sunday.