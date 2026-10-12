Shipley (foot) was diagnosed with a partial tear of his plantar fascia after exiting Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jaguars in London and could be sidelined multiple weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Called upon to make his second career start with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) out for Week 5 and with Tank Bigsby (core) on injured reserve, Shipley played just 13 snaps and accounted for 13 yards and a touchdown on six touches (five carries, one reception) before leaving the game in the second quarter. After his foot injury was revealed to be a plantar fascia tear, Shipley now appears likely to be sidelined for at least next Sunday's game versus Carolina. Barkley is being viewed as week-to-week, and if both he and Shipley end up missing more time, the Eagles could be left with Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele as well as practice-squad member Jaydon Blue as their backfield options for Week 6.