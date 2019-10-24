Play

McGuire was released off the Browns' practice squad Tuesday.

McGuire joined Cleveland's practice squad after being waived by the team Sept. 19 but will now search for a new team. The 25-year-old spent his first two seasons with the Jets and rushed 180 times for 591 yards before being waived ahead of September's roster deadline.

