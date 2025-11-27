Kendricks signed with the 49ers' practice squad Wednesday.

With Fred Warner (ankle) on injured reserve and Tatum Bethune (ankle) dinged up, Kendricks is joining San Francisco as experienced linebacker depth. Kendricks started 15 games with Dallas last regular season, piling up 138 tackles (71 solo), including 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions.