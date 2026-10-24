The Rams elevated Kendricks from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It's the first time that Kendricks has been elevated to the Rams' active roster this season. He'll be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders and is expected to start at inside linebacker in replacement of the injured Nate Landman (concussion), per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Kendricks spent the last few weeks of the 2025 campaign with the 49ers and appeared in three regular-season games, logging six tackles (three solo) in that span.