49ers' Eric Kendricks: Signs to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers signed Kendricks from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.
Kendricks made a strong impression in his practice squad elevations, accumulating six tackles (three solo) over 46 defensive snaps and 39 special-teams snaps. The middle linebacker is set to start in Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles. If Kendricks can sustain the defense for a few weeks, the hope is Fred Warner (ankle) could return to finish a deep playoff run.
