Kendricks was elevated from the 49ers' practice squad to the active roster Monday.

The 33-year-old joined the 49ers' practice squad in late November and is now in line to make his first appearance of the 2025 season during Monday night's matchup against the Colts. Kendricks last played for the Cowboys in 2024, recording 138 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, three passes defensed, with two interceptions, and three forced fumbles over 15 contests. Now with San Francisco's active roster, Kendricks is expected to operate as one of the team's top inside linebackers.