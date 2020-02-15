Ethan Westbrooks: Cut by Niners
The 49ers released Westbrooks on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Westbrooks was recently signed by the team Wednesday, but was swiftly cut by the team a few days after. Westbrooks failed to suit up in a 2019 regular-season game, but he's accumulated 79 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumble across 67 games in his NFL career.
