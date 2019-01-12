Westbrooks (thigh) is officially active for Saturday's playoff game against the Cowboys, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Westbrooks was listed as questionable after being added to the injury report Wednesday with the thigh issue, but is good to go for Saturday's divisional round game. The 28-year-old should serve his usual role as a rotational defensive end for the Rams.

